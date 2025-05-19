The locomotive is badly scarred after the collision. Stadtpolizei St. Gallen

There are currently no trains running between St. Gallen St. Fiden and Goldach. The reason is a collision between construction service vehicles. SBB is expecting restrictions until shortly before midnight.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Train services between St. Gallen St. Fiden and Goldach are completely disrupted until midnight due to a collision with construction service vehicles.

SBB has set up replacement buses on the St. Gallen-Goldach and St. Gallen-Rorschach routes, and travelers must expect delays.

The incident resulted in two serious injuries. Show more

Early Monday morning shortly after 2 a.m., a collision occurred between a mainline locomotive and a rail excavator during track work in the Heiligkreuz area. A 29-year-old and a 40-year-old track worker were seriously injured as a result of the collision, writes the St. Gallen city police in a statement.

They had to be rescued and taken to hospital by the St. Gallen ambulance service. A 60-year-old train driver was also taken to hospital for a check-up.

The cause of the collision is being investigated by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB).

Rail traffic on the St. Gallen-St. Margrethen line is interrupted between St. Gallen St. Fiden and Goldach. Replacement buses are in operation. The restrictions are expected to last until midnight.

The collision has damaged the tracks in St. Fiden in the direction of Mörschwil. A crane is needed to repair the damaged track. According to SBB, this will be on site at around 11 am.