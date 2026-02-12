An avalanche has occurred in the Lötschental. (symbolic picture) sda

An avalanche near Ferden VS cut off the Lötschental valley from the outside world on Thursday. The valley road remains closed for the time being, as confirmed by the Valais cantonal police.

Sven Ziegler

An avalanche fell near the Valais village of Ferden on Thursday and has interrupted the traffic connection to the Lötschental. As confirmed by the Valais cantonal police at the request of watson, the valley road was immediately closed for safety reasons.

The valley is therefore cut off from direct access for the time being. No information on possible injuries or material damage was initially available. The authorities are currently clarifying the situation on site and checking when the road can be reopened.

It is not yet possible to predict how long the closure will last.