In Switzerland, the number of Long Covid cases in children is rising. The FOPH has published an information sheet to support schools, while organizations emphasize the urgency of the situation.

The impact of Long Covid on children and young people in Switzerland is becoming increasingly noticeable. To counteract this, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has created an information sheet to support school administrators and teachers, as reported byBlick. This initiative, which was completed in June 2024, aims to raise awareness of the long-term consequences of viral infections.

Claudia Schumm from Long Covid Kids Switzerland emphasizes the importance of this measure. She emphasizes that the publication of the information sheet shortly before the start of the 2024/25 school year was crucial to prepare schools for the challenges. The document, which is available in several languages, not only provides information on symptoms and school challenges, but also concrete recommendations for action.

Challenges for affected families

The number of children and young people affected is steadily increasing, as a press release from Long Covid Kids Switzerland and ProtectTheKids Switzerland shows. Around 300 families, mainly from German-speaking Switzerland, meet in online groups to find support. The most common symptoms include exhaustion, tiredness and cognitive impairment.

Post-exertional malaise (PEM), which leads to a worsening of symptoms after little exertion, is particularly severe. Claudia Schumm criticizes the fact that it often takes too long for affected children to receive support at school. The canton of Thurgau is the only one to have issued a regulation for individual tuition, but this is not sufficiently communicated.

Demands for better support

Medical care is inadequate and many pediatricians are overworked. Claudia Schumm emphasizes that the children's suffering is exacerbated by a lack of understanding on the part of adults. Some children are so severely affected that they can no longer leave their beds, which leads to a loss of education and social contact. "We have children and young people in our group who have said that they no longer want to live," Schumm told Blick.

Families often face financial and bureaucratic challenges, while reliable data on Long Covid in Switzerland is lacking. Estimates are based on foreign studies, which makes the situation even more difficult. Fredy Neeser from ProtectTheKids is therefore calling for targeted measures, including the rapid distribution of the FOPH information sheet and the establishment of an interdisciplinary center for the long-term consequences of infectious diseases.