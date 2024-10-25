The district court of Aarau has sentenced a family man for multiple defilement and multiple sexual acts with a child as well as the improper storage and use of chemicals. Keystone

Because his autistic daughter reported him for abuse, the authorities discovered uranium and explosives in the father's house in Dürrenäsch AG in April 2021. The verdict in the case has now been reached.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In February 2021, a 25-year-old autistic woman in Dürrenäsch AG reports her father for abuse.

In April 2021, the authorities find explosives and radioactive materials during a house search.

At the trial before the District Court of Aarau, the defendant's lawyer says that the abuse was just his daughter's imagination.

The court does not believe the father and sentences him to a long prison term. Show more

It takes a long time for an autistic daughter to open up to her mother: The now 25-year-old reports that her father allegedly abused her for years in Dürrenäsch AG. He allegedly grabbed her between the legs while driving and raped her twice while her daughter was asleep.

In February 2021, the young woman filed a complaint: The public prosecutor's office opens an investigation into multiple defilements and multiple sexual acts with a child and searches the family home in April 2021.

The authorities make an astonishing discovery: they find lots of chemicals that are highly flammable, explosive or even radioactive, reports the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. The accused had stored around a kilo of uranium next to the kitchen, it continues.

It took three days to recover the two tons of hazardous materials from the detached house and a hall in Seon. "The fact that there was never a fire is pure coincidence," said the head of chemical safety at the trial before the Aarau district court. The police also seized a walking stick and pens that can be used to shoot.

If the court had only been concerned with the improper storage of the chemicals, the defendant would probably not have received such a heavy sentence. The decisive factor was the abuse, which the defendant's lawyer attributed to the daughter's "fertile imagination".

Victim support sees things very differently: "I consider her to be credible," says the psychotherapist who is treating the 25-year-old. Her patient's descriptions are detailed and consistent.

This also convinced the judges: "The court was clearly of the opinion that the victim was very credible," the court president told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The father of the family had also endangered the general public by storing the chemicals improperly.

Because the accused did not confess to the abuse, the sentence was harsh: The man must go to prison for four years and nine months. He is banned from having regular contact with minors in future. He will also have to pay a fine of 800 francs.