"Great emotional coldness" Long prison sentences for two brothers for femicide

SDA

17.12.2025 - 17:41

Two men from Sri Lanka were found guilty of murdering their wife and sister-in-law respectively at the Ticino Criminal Court in Lugano on Wednesday and sentenced to long prison terms.
Bild: Keystone

Keystone-SDA

17.12.2025, 19:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Long prison sentences for two Sri Lankan brothers in Ticino criminal court for murder.
  • The murder of the 40-year-old wife of one of the men was exceptionally ruthless, said the presiding judge.
  • The husband was sentenced to 19 years' imprisonment and his brother to life imprisonment.
Show more

Two brothers from Sri Lanka have been found guilty of the murder of their wife and sister-in-law respectively at the criminal court in Ticino. The husband was sentenced to 19 years' imprisonment and his brother to life imprisonment.

The murder of the 40-year-old wife of one of the men was exceptionally ruthless, said the presiding judge of the jury court at the opening of the verdict in Lugano. The crime showed "great emotional coldness".

Woman was suffocated

According to the indictment from the Ticino public prosecutor's office, the two men surprised the woman in her sleep, held her down together and finally suffocated her by putting a plastic bag over her head. They then tried to put her body in a seemingly "natural" position to simulate a natural death. This staging was "almost Oscar-worthy", said the presiding judge.

