Keystone-SDA SDA

Two brothers from Sri Lanka have been found guilty of the murder of their wife and sister-in-law respectively at the criminal court in Ticino. The husband was sentenced to 19 years' imprisonment and his brother to life imprisonment.

The murder of the 40-year-old wife of one of the men was exceptionally ruthless, said the presiding judge of the jury court at the opening of the verdict in Lugano. The crime showed "great emotional coldness".

Woman was suffocated

According to the indictment from the Ticino public prosecutor's office, the two men surprised the woman in her sleep, held her down together and finally suffocated her by putting a plastic bag over her head. They then tried to put her body in a seemingly "natural" position to simulate a natural death. This staging was "almost Oscar-worthy", said the presiding judge.