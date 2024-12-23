There are longer waiting times at Zurich Airport. Picture: Szene isch Züri

There will be longer waiting times at Zurich Airport on Monday. However, chaos has not broken out.

Sven Ziegler

There will be longer waiting times at Zurich Airport on Monday. Pictures on the Instagram profile "Szene isch Züri" show crowds of people at check-in and in front of the security checkpoint. There is talk of hours of waiting time.

As Zurich Airport said when asked by blue News, this is the usual picture during the Christmas vacations. As more travelers tend to be on the move, waiting times can sometimes be somewhat longer.

This particularly affects areas that everyone has to go through - such as check-in or security. However, the airport is not aware of people having to wait for hours. Those responsible currently state the waiting time before the security check on their website as around 10 minutes.

The airport generally recommends arriving in good time over the festive period. According to the airport's website, travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure on short-haul flights and three hours before departure on long-haul flights.