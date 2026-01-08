Object of the dispute: who is responsible for the Habsburg Bridge near Windisch AG? Google Streetview / Screenshot

Does a bridge in Aargau belong to the canton or the municipality? After years of dispute over the Habsburg Bridge near Windisch AG, a court has now reached a verdict.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dispute over responsibility for a bridge in the canton of Aargau ended in the administrative court.

The canton and the municipality of Windisch AG had been arguing for years about who owned the Habsburg Bridge and who would pay for future costs.

The ruling revises a decision by the cantonal government and stipulates that the canton is still responsible for the bridge. Show more

Building bridges is generally regarded as a positive act, especially in a figurative sense. However, when it comes to real existing structures, there is often a threat of trouble. This was the case in a small municipality in Aargau, for example, where a long-running dispute over a bridge has now been settled for the time being by a court ruling.

At issue is the Habsburg Bridge, a rather inconspicuous structure that crosses railroad tracks and a highway feeder road near Brugg AG. For a long time, it was unclear who legally owned it - and who would have to pay for future costs. The canton and the municipality of Windisch AG have been arguing about responsibility for years.

Now the verdict, which is also reported in the "Aargauer Zeitung": The canton is still the owner of the Habsburg Bridge, as the administrative court ruled - and thus overturned a contrary decision by the cantonal government, which was not allowed to stipulate that the municipality is responsible. As a result, the maintenance of the facility, which is part of Habsburgstrasse, is also the responsibility of the canton for the time being.

Municipality and canton in dispute

The dispute dates back to 2013, when the Grand Council decided in connection with the south-west bypass in Brugg that Habsburgstrasse would lose its status as a cantonal road and be transferred to the municipality. The prerequisite was that the canton would renovate the road.

In 2018, the debate between the municipality and the Department of Construction, Transport and the Environment (BVU) became more concrete. When the renovation was due two years later, the canton paid for the work. However, the question of responsibility remained open. The municipal council did not want to sign an agreement that also covered the bridge. It was not until years later that a contract was concluded - without the bridge.

The government council was then asked to intervene - which in turn declared Windisch the owner of the Habsburg Bridge. The municipality opposed this and took the matter to court.

Canton remains responsible

The Administrative Court of the Canton of Aargau has now partially ruled in Windisch's favor. It is true that the municipality has assumed so-called road sovereignty over the bridge. This means that it regulates its use, signalization and ongoing issues. However, ownership and maintenance obligations are not automatically linked to this.

The decisive factor for the court is the jurisdiction: the cantonal council may not itself determine who owns a road. If the canton wanted to enforce a transfer of ownership, it would have to sue for this in court. That did not happen here.

As long as no new lawsuit is filed and no clean transfer of ownership takes place, the Habsburg Bridge will remain legally with the canton. It remains to be seen whether the canton will now take the next step and have the ownership issue clarified again in court. Until then, at least one thing is clear: the canton remains responsible for the Habsburg Bridge for the time being.