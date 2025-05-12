On Monday night, two men broke into the evacuated Brienz/Brinzauls. The police arrested them after they attempted to escape. This is according to a statement from the Graubünden cantonal police.
Shortly before 1.30 a.m., the surveillance system of the evacuated village of Brienz/Brinzauls triggered an alarm about unauthorized entry at the Graubünden cantonal police control center. Two suspected looters, a 36-year-old and a 24-year-old Romanian, were located via the surveillance system. With the support of drones and service dogs, the two men were arrested in Surava after attempting to flee.
The police service dogs were also able to find various items of criminal property in the area. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police have begun an investigation.
Check your own properties
The police are asking property owners to come to Brienz/Brinzauls as soon as possible and check their buildings for burglary and possible damage. Evacuees can enter the village from 9 a.m. via the Belfort checkpoint.
If anyone finds evidence of break-ins or thefts, the apartment or house should not be entered due to the protection of evidence. Any findings can be reported via the emergency number 117 or directly to the police patrols in the village or at the Belfort checkpoint.