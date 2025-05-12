The evacuated and cordoned-off Brienz GR fell victim to looters on Monday night. (archive picture) sda

On Monday night, the police arrested two men who had trespassed into evacuated Brienz. Thanks to modern surveillance technology and police dogs, their escape attempt ended in Surava.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday night, two suspected looters were smuggled into the evacuated village of Brienz/Brinzauls.

However, they were arrested in Surava with the help of drones and police dogs.

The police found suspected criminal property in the area and have launched an investigation together with the public prosecutor's office. Show more

On Monday night, two men broke into the evacuated Brienz/Brinzauls. The police arrested them after they attempted to escape. This is according to a statement from the Graubünden cantonal police.

Shortly before 1.30 a.m., the surveillance system of the evacuated village of Brienz/Brinzauls triggered an alarm about unauthorized entry at the Graubünden cantonal police control center. Two suspected looters, a 36-year-old and a 24-year-old Romanian, were located via the surveillance system. With the support of drones and service dogs, the two men were arrested in Surava after attempting to flee.

The police service dogs were also able to find various items of criminal property in the area. Together with the public prosecutor's office, the Graubünden cantonal police have begun an investigation.

Check your own properties

The police are asking property owners to come to Brienz/Brinzauls as soon as possible and check their buildings for burglary and possible damage. Evacuees can enter the village from 9 a.m. via the Belfort checkpoint.

If anyone finds evidence of break-ins or thefts, the apartment or house should not be entered due to the protection of evidence. Any findings can be reported via the emergency number 117 or directly to the police patrols in the village or at the Belfort checkpoint.