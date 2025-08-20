Cars are not actually allowed in the cycle tunnel at Zurich main station. Nevertheless, some keep finding their way in. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

Time and again, cars mistakenly drive into the new cycle tunnel at Zurich main station. While passers-by raise the alarm, the city does not seem to be aware of the safety risk.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the ban, cars keep straying into the new cycle tunnel at Zurich main station.

The errant rides create dangerous situations for cyclists and pedestrians.

Officially, the city and police seem to know nothing about the wrong turns - despite observations to the contrary. Show more

The new city tunnel at Zurich main station has made it possible to cycle under the tracks in a relaxed manner since the spring. But the relief for slow traffic sometimes turns into its opposite: Whenever a car ends up where it has no business being.

Instead of safe traffic routing between Sihlpost and Sihlquai, there are more and more reports of cars entering the tunnel by mistake. Video footage published by the news portal "20 Minuten" shows vehicles maneuvering through the underground passage - often narrowly avoiding drivers who have lost their way.

Confusion with underground parking garage access?

An eyewitness told "20 Minuten" that he had repeatedly observed drivers inadvertently driving into the tunnel intended for bicycles. This is a considerable danger for cyclists and pedestrians.

The tunnel is used by many as a safe connection through the city center - but a sudden encounter with a car in a confined space can be dangerous for everyone involved.

Observers see a key problem in the signage. In fact, the cycle tunnel looks like a regular underground car park access road - this could be confusing for people not familiar with the area, especially in poor weather conditions or in the dark.

City and police know nothing

The city administration says that no official reports of cars in the tunnel have been received to date. The city police are also not aware of any incidents involving cars in the cycle tunnel.

Although the city is not aware of any official reports, passers-by regularly document dangerous wrong turns. And these are clearly prohibited: anyone who enters the tunnel by car without permission risks a fine of 100 francs.

For the city tunnel, meanwhile, this is just one of the many problems that have become apparent since its opening.