Loud motorcycles annoy residents on Sternenberg. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Residents in Sternenberg want a noise monitor. These should also be used in the rest of the country: A petition was signed 10,000 times within four days.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Residents in Sternenberg ZH are calling for a noise monitor to be installed.

A petition for noise speed cameras in Switzerland has been signed by 10,000 people within four days.

The Zurich city police have already agreed. Show more

Roaring engines, roaring exhausts and excessive acceleration maneuvers are common on country roads and mountain passes. Much to the chagrin of local residents in Sternenberg ZH, for example.

Daniel Bühler, who lives on the cantonal road in Sternenberg and knows all about noise pollution, tells the "Landbote" newspaper: "The majority drive decently."

Especially in spring and fall, many heavy motorcycles drive through the village. Bühler lives at the end of the village and describes: "We see time and again how some people accelerate from 50 to 80 kilometers per hour within a few seconds. That's unnecessarily noisy and annoying."

Since July 1, Bühler has been active on the board of the Swiss Noise League, which launched a petition for so-called noise monitors at the end of July. These systems are designed to detect loud vehicles. Bühler explains: "The petition to the Swiss parliament got off to an absolute flying start." Within four days, over 10,000 people had signed it.

Zurich is also planning a pilot test

The aim of the petition is not to install noise cameras everywhere, but to enable the police to use them in order to promote "respectful interaction" and "considerate motorcycling". The petition is intended to demonstrate the will of the population and clarify the need for action.

The Zurich city police are also planning a pilot test with noise speed cameras to reduce the unnecessary noise of car engines. Police Commissioner Karin Rykart has commissioned the police to do this. However, there is still no legal regulation for these devices in Switzerland, a gap that the petition aims to close.