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Judges have ruled Amorous relationships at the Federal Supreme Court are not appropriate

SDA

15.5.2026 - 16:34

At an extraordinary meeting, all federal judges came together to decide whether romantic relationships between court members are permissible.
At an extraordinary meeting, all federal judges came together to decide whether romantic relationships between court members are permissible.
Keystone (Archivbild)

At the end of April, a relationship between two members of the Federal Supreme Court became public. The judges have now jointly decided that this is not appropriate. However, the results of an independent investigation are expected at the end of June.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2026, 16:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The judges at the Federal Supreme Court have ruled that romantic relationships between members of the court are contrary to "customary practice at the Federal Supreme Court".
  • A love affair between two members of the court had previously come to light.
  • An independent panel of experts is to clarify the case. The results are expected at the end of June.
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Amorous relationships between members of the court violate the current "customs of judges at the Federal Supreme Court". This was the decision of all federal judges on Wednesday.

The extraordinary meeting was prompted by the relationship between federal judge Beatrice van de Graaf and federal judge Yves Donzallaz , which was made public at the end of April.

An independent panel of experts is to decide on this specific case. An external expert is to clarify the "facts of the case" between Federal Judge van de Graaf and Federal Judge Donzallaz - and then report back to the Administrative Commission of the Federal Supreme Court.

The Federal Supreme Court announced in writing on Friday that the results are expected at the end of June. Only then will a decision be made on how to proceed.

Forbidden relationship?. Fuss about lovers at the Federal Supreme Court - what you need to know

Forbidden relationship?Fuss about lovers at the Federal Supreme Court - what you need to know

General elections in the fall

However, the decision "that amorous relationships between members of the court are fundamentally contrary to the applicable 'customs of judges at the Federal Supreme Court'" was made by the full court, which met on Wednesday, irrespective of the specific case.

The applicable customs require court members to refrain from any conduct that could "call into question their independence and the reputation of the court".

In addition, it is stipulated that independence must also be safeguarded vis-à-vis colleagues, within their own division and in the respective "ruling body". Ultimately, according to the Federal Supreme Court, judges are elected to the Federal Supreme Court by Parliament. The general elections will take place this fall.

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