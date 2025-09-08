4.01 p.m.

The fall session has begun: National Council President Maja Riniker opened the session at 2.30 pm sharp.

President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) kicked off the session with a speech on the Federal Council's goals for 2026. The Federal Council's guidelines remain the same: prosperity, digitalization, cohesion, security and peace as well as climate and resources.

However, the following is exciting: In the second half of 2026, the Federal Council plans to "take note" of a report on a possible new rent model.

As a reminder, rents are currently based on a reference interest rate that is geared towards mortgages. If interest rates rise, rents usually rise too. However, many apartments are no longer built with mortgages, but with investor capital. This means lower costs for corporations, but higher rents for tenants. The Federal Council admits that the model "no longer corresponds to today's reality".

What a new model could look like is still open. The original plan was for the Federal Council to decide as early as spring 2025 "on the specific amendment to the ordinance and how to proceed with the rent model". With today's declaration, the Federal Council is making a commitment to Parliament that it will have completed its work by the end of 2026 at the latest.

Nothing was decided today - the National Council merely took note of the declaration.