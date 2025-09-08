  1. Residential Customers
Federal Parliament ticker Lower rents at last? Federal Council announces new rent model

Petar Marjanović

8.9.2025

In September, the Federal Parliament will once again be full of elected members of the National Council and Council of States. blue News summarizes the most important decisions in the session ticker.

08.09.2025, 08:30

08.09.2025, 16:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The National Council and Council of States meet for three weeks in September for the fall session.
  • blue News tickers the decisions here.
  • 4.01 p.m.

    Session begins with Keller-Sutter's speech - new rent model in the works

    The fall session has begun: National Council President Maja Riniker opened the session at 2.30 pm sharp.

    President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) kicked off the session with a speech on the Federal Council's goals for 2026. The Federal Council's guidelines remain the same: prosperity, digitalization, cohesion, security and peace as well as climate and resources.

    However, the following is exciting: In the second half of 2026, the Federal Council plans to "take note" of a report on a possible new rent model.

    As a reminder, rents are currently based on a reference interest rate that is geared towards mortgages. If interest rates rise, rents usually rise too. However, many apartments are no longer built with mortgages, but with investor capital. This means lower costs for corporations, but higher rents for tenants. The Federal Council admits that the model "no longer corresponds to today's reality".

    What a new model could look like is still open. The original plan was for the Federal Council to decide as early as spring 2025 "on the specific amendment to the ordinance and how to proceed with the rent model". With today's declaration, the Federal Council is making a commitment to Parliament that it will have completed its work by the end of 2026 at the latest.

    Nothing was decided today - the National Council merely took note of the declaration.

  • 3.45 p.m.

    "Franc" instead of "Swiss franc" in the constitution

    Parliament has reached an agreement: In future, the Federal Constitution should state that the Swiss currency is the "franc" - not the "Swiss franc".

    The National Council and Council of States have thus amended the Federal Council's direct counter-proposal to the cash initiative of the Freedom Movement Switzerland (FBS). The background to the decision is that banknotes also only say "francs" and the currency is also used in Liechtenstein. The counter-proposal is therefore ready for the final vote at the end of the fall session.

    The FBS's cash initiative demands that a sufficient amount of cash remains available at all times and that the people and the cantons have a say if the franc is ever replaced by another currency. The Federal Council shares this concern in principle, but has submitted a more precisely formulated counter-proposal: Two new sentences are to be added to the constitution - that the supply of cash is guaranteed and that the national currency is the franc.

    If a vote is held, voters will be able to choose between the initiative and the counter-proposal.

  • 12.52 p.m.

    Debate on Monday evening: Farmers fight for survival - retailers cash in

    Consumers are paying more and more, but there is no money on the farms - two to three farms disappear every day. Now more transparency in the food chain should show who really earns from the food. The Council of States will decide on the proposal on Monday evening shortly before 8 pm.

    Politician is now fighting for transparency. Farmers are struggling to survive - retailers are cashing in

    Politician is now fighting for transparencyFarmers are struggling to survive - retailers are cashing in

  • Monday, September 8, 2025, 8.18 a.m.

    Start of the fall session in Bern

    The fall session of the National Council and Council of States begins this afternoon in Bern. Several popular initiatives are on the agenda - including the SRG halving initiative and, towards the end of the session, the SVP initiative "No 10 million Switzerland".

    In the first week, the National Council will discuss, among other things, stricter regulation of so-called perpetual chemicals (PFAS) and support measures for affected farms.

    The meeting of the National Council starts today at 2.30 pm. The President of the Swiss Confederation and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will be a guest and will begin by presenting the Federal Council's annual objectives for 2026. The debate on the popular initiative "Yes to an independent, free Swiss currency with coins or banknotes (cash is freedom)", including a direct counter-proposal, is also eagerly awaited.

    The Council of States starts at 4.15 pm. It will begin with the swearing-in of the new FDP member of the Council of States from Schaffhausen, Severin Brüngger, who succeeds Simon Stocker (SP). Stocker was removed from office following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court and missed out on re-election in the summer.

    Federal Councillor and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin is expected to follow. Among other things, he will address the Vocational Training Act and the Cartel Act. A proposal for more transparency in agriculture will also be discussed - a separate article will follow. The meeting is scheduled to end at 8 pm.

