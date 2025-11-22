Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin rejects criticism of the customs deal with the USA. It was pure realpolitik, he said on SRF Radio's Saturday show. Keystone

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin hopes that US tariffs on Swiss goods will fall from 39 to 15 percent from December. He called the agreement realpolitik and important for Switzerland as an export nation.

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin is hoping for a reduction in US tariffs on imports from Switzerland from the beginning of December. "In Switzerland, we are ready", said Parmelin on the Saturday show on Radio SRF. In the USA, a little more time is needed.

A week ago, Switzerland and the USA signed a joint declaration of intent to reduce the punitive tariffs from 39 to 15 percent. The agreement was "no triumph" for Parmelin. "But we now have a clarified residual situation. That's good for stability," said the Federal Councillor.

"What we did was realpolitik," said the Minister of Economic Affairs. The USA is very important. For a small, export-oriented country with only nine million inhabitants, it is "absolutely necessary" to pursue realpolitik.

Parmelin rejects criticism

Parmelin rejected criticism that Switzerland had made too many concessions for the agreement. So far there has only been a declaration of intent. "Now we have to negotiate," said the Federal Councillor. Switzerland could also demand certain things. For example, it could say that it wants more exemptions from customs duties. This will all be part of future negotiations.

Parmelin also once again denied the suspicion that Swiss entrepreneurs had access to secret information such as the draft agreement. "I must make it clear that they never received a secret or confidential document," the Minister of Economic Affairs stated. The Federal Council was and remains solely responsible for the negotiations. Prior to their meeting with Trump, the business leaders had merely been provided with public statistics and informed about the status of discussions with the USA.