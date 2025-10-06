Rudolf Schweizer made national headlines six years ago because he wanted to join the Lucerne government as a non-party member. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Rudolf Schweizer fought in vain for exemption from the Serafe fee. The court rejected his appeal. But it showed him how he can get help without having to pay court costs.

Petar Marjanović

Rudolf Schweizer is no stranger to the canton of Lucerne. The federally qualified bodywork workshop manager ran his own workshop in Kriens LU for many years and stood as a non-party candidate in several political elections - including for Lucerne City Council and the city presidency. He was never elected. He remained known as a craftsman with clear opinions and as a citizen who stands up against injustice.

Schweizer has now lost another battle before the Federal Administrative Court: he wanted to ensure that he would no longer have to pay the radio and television fee.

The company Serafe, which collects the radio/TV fee on behalf of the state, had revoked his exemption because there was no longer any current confirmation of receipt of supplementary benefits. The court confirmed this decision at the end of September.

For supplementary benefits: Apply for Serafe exemption

In his appeal, Schweizer cited his difficult financial situation. He referred to his disability pension of CHF 1960 per month and to health problems that have made him unable to work for years.

The court acknowledged these circumstances, but stated that an exemption from the tax is only possible if there is current proof of receipt of supplementary benefits. Schweizer had not submitted such proof.

His appeal therefore had no chance. However, the court showed him what he can do: If he receives supplementary benefits again in the future, he can submit a new application to Serafe. The exemption then applies retroactively from the start of the benefit receipt.

Court proceedings at no cost to him

The court did not address any of Schweizer's other claims - such as the repayment of previous fees from 1993 to 2014. These points were not part of the ongoing proceedings.

Nevertheless, he does not have to pay any court costs for the appeal before the Federal Administrative Court due to his right to free administration of justice. This guarantees that citizens without means can enforce their rights in court - unless an appeal appears to have no prospect of success.

The ruling of September 25, 2025 (A-7212/2024) is not yet legally binding and can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.