The boutique on Schwanenplatz in Lucerne. Screenshot Google Review

The Lucerne jewelry and watch retailer Gübelin is forced to lay off around thirty employees. The challenges of the luxury industry and changes in the market environment are the main reasons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lucerne-based luxury retailer Gübelin is laying off around 30 employees in order to prepare for future challenges.

Only the administrative area is affected, the sales branches remain untouched.

CEO Raphael Gübelin cites growing challenges in the luxury sector and geopolitical changes as the reasons. Show more

Around 30 administrative staff will have to leave the Lucerne-based jewelry and watch retailer Gübelin. This was confirmed by President and CEO Raphael Gübelin (47) to the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper.

The consultation phase began on May 12. The employees were informed on Wednesday. The mood is bad: "Employees are crying and don't know what to do next," says an informant to the "Luzerner Zeitung".

"It hurts," Gübelin tells the newspaper. He explains that the redundancies mainly affect the administration area. The stores are not affected. "In order to prepare our company for the future, we have to adapt," he continues.

"Major challenges"

In a press release, Gübelin writes of "ever-increasing challenges in the luxury sector". Changes in international politics are also mentioned.

"In order to prepare our company for the future, we need to adapt," says Gübelin. However, he also emphasized that the "external" reasons were decisive for the redundancies and not his own mistakes.