Around 30 administrative staff will have to leave the Lucerne-based jewelry and watch retailer Gübelin. This was confirmed by President and CEO Raphael Gübelin (47) to the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper.
The consultation phase began on May 12. The employees were informed on Wednesday. The mood is bad: "Employees are crying and don't know what to do next," says an informant to the "Luzerner Zeitung".
"It hurts," Gübelin tells the newspaper. He explains that the redundancies mainly affect the administration area. The stores are not affected. "In order to prepare our company for the future, we have to adapt," he continues.
"Major challenges"
In a press release, Gübelin writes of "ever-increasing challenges in the luxury sector". Changes in international politics are also mentioned.
"In order to prepare our company for the future, we need to adapt," says Gübelin. However, he also emphasized that the "external" reasons were decisive for the redundancies and not his own mistakes.