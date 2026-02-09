Lucerne jewelry Among the pieces of jewelry found are this necklace, ... Image: Luzerner Polizei ..., this watch, ... Image: Luzerner Polizei ... and this necklace. Image: Luzerner Polizei Lucerne jewelry Among the pieces of jewelry found are this necklace, ... Image: Luzerner Polizei ..., this watch, ... Image: Luzerner Polizei ... and this necklace. Image: Luzerner Polizei

Various pieces of jewelry have been found in the Lucerne municipality of Zell. The police are now looking for the owners of the items.

Dominik Müller

A citizen reported to the Lucerne police on Wednesday that he had found various items of jewelry in the River Luther in the municipality of Zell. The officers who responded were then able to recover the jewelry as well as other items and caskets in the riverbank area.

"It is currently unclear where the jewelry items came from and who they belong to," the police wrote in a statement on Monday. The corresponding investigations are ongoing.

The police are looking for the owners of the items. Anyone who recognizes the items or can provide information about the owners is asked to get in touch.