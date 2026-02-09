  1. Residential Customers
Owners wanted Lucerne police find jewelry on the riverbank - but who does it belong to?

Dominik Müller

9.2.2026

Lucerne jewelry
Lucerne jewelry. Among the pieces of jewelry found are this necklace, ...

Among the pieces of jewelry found are this necklace, ...

Image: Luzerner Polizei

Lucerne jewelry. ..., this watch, ...

..., this watch, ...

Image: Luzerner Polizei

Lucerne jewelry. ... and this necklace.

... and this necklace.

Image: Luzerner Polizei

Various pieces of jewelry have been found in the Lucerne municipality of Zell. The police are now looking for the owners of the items.

09.02.2026, 14:14

09.02.2026, 14:39

A citizen reported to the Lucerne police on Wednesday that he had found various items of jewelry in the River Luther in the municipality of Zell. The officers who responded were then able to recover the jewelry as well as other items and caskets in the riverbank area.

"It is currently unclear where the jewelry items came from and who they belong to," the police wrote in a statement on Monday. The corresponding investigations are ongoing.

The police are looking for the owners of the items. Anyone who recognizes the items or can provide information about the owners is asked to get in touch.