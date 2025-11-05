The Lucerne police are using this picture to search for the perpetrator. Luzerner Polizei

On Tuesday afternoon, a robbery took place at a tobacco store in the city of Lucerne. No one was injured. The Lucerne police are asking the public for information.

Dominik Müller

On Tuesday, shortly before 4 p.m., an unknown perpetrator entered a tobacco store on Löwenstrasse in the city of Lucerne and demanded that an employee hand over money. This was reported by the Lucerne police in a press release.

The perpetrator then opened the till himself, removed cash and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The unknown man was wearing a rubber mask that looked like a bald man, sunglasses and black gloves. He was dressed in a dark blue windbreaker, gray cargo pants and black shoes. He also had a brown shoulder bag with a white and red strap and was carrying a large, brown shipping box, which he initially deposited in the store and took back with him when he left after the robbery.

The Lucerne police are looking for witnesses who made observations or saw suspicious persons or vehicles in the Löwenstrasse area.