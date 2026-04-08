Lucerne police have arrested three suspected speeders. (symbolic picture) sda

Speeding through 80 km/h zones at up to 160 km/h: Three speeders have been caught by Lucerne police in the last few days. Now they are facing long driving disqualifications and heavy fines.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucerne police have stopped three drivers who were driving at speeds of up to 160 km/h in 80 km/h zones.

All three men were arrested, their cars seized and their driving licenses confiscated.

They will be charged with qualified gross speeding under the speeding offense. Show more

Since last Wednesday, Lucerne police have stopped three drivers who were traveling at massively excessive speeds. According to the police, the cases occurred in Eschenbach, Malters and Mauensee. All three men were arrested and charged. Their vehicles have been seized and their driving licenses confiscated.

In Eschenbach, for example, a 52-year-old Brazilian was driving at 148 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h on Rothenburgstrasse on Wednesday afternoon. Police officers stopped him on the spot. The man is no longer allowed to drive until a decision is made by the road traffic authorities. The Emmen public prosecutor's office is investigating the case.

Heavy penalties for convicted speeders

Two days later, on Friday, a 33-year-old Swiss man was driving at 150 km/h instead of 80 km/h on the cantonal road near Malters. A patrol caught up with the speeding driver and was able to stop the car. The driver was arrested and his vehicle confiscated. The Emmen public prosecutor's office is also responsible.

Finally, on Sunday night, a 20-year-old Swiss man drove at 160 km/h through an 80 km/h zone near Mauensee in the direction of Sursee. Here too, the police seized the car and confiscated his driver's license. The Sursee public prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation.

All three drivers will be charged with qualified gross speeding under the so-called speeding offense. In Switzerland, such an offense is considered an official offense and can lead to prison sentences of up to several years. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.