Lucerne police are warning of brazen attempts at fraud in Sursee. Two men managed to gain access to an apartment - a 76-year-old woman was robbed in the process.

On Monday afternoon, two strangers rang the doorbell at two apartments in the Kottenmatte area in Sursee LU. In one case, the two men pretended to be tradesmen and in another case, they pretended to be fundraisers.

In one case, they gained access to the apartment of a 76-year-old woman by pretending to check the heating, as the Lucerne public prosecutor's office writes in a press release. They stole cash and fled. The victim was knocked to the ground, according to the statement. She was checked by the 144 ambulance service.

Police looking for witnesses

The Lucerne police are now looking for witnesses who can provide information or observations about the alleged perpetrators. The men are said to be 20 to 25 years old and spoke broken German. One of the men was slim, had short black hair and was dressed in dark clothing. The other man had a firm build and was wearing a black jacket with denim pants.

The Lucerne police are warning against fake tradesmen or fraudsters who are currently on the move. If the situation is unclear, please inform the police immediately.