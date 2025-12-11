  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Over 50 reports Lucerne police warn: "Watch out, more burglars on the loose"

Dominik Müller

11.12.2025

When dusk falls earlier in December, many burglars are out and about.
When dusk falls earlier in December, many burglars are out and about.
Symbolbild: Keystone

In the past few days, over 50 burglaries have been reported to the Lucerne police from various municipalities throughout the canton. The police are calling on the population to be more vigilant.

11.12.2025, 16:54

11.12.2025, 17:00

In the last few days, the Lucerne police have received over 50 reports of burglaries. Most of these have involved apartments and detached houses - in municipalities throughout the canton.

In a statement, the police call on the public to be more vigilant and ask them to report any suspicious observations immediately. "Pay particular attention to unknown persons who move conspicuously in the neighborhood," the statement says.

Strange vehicles driving slowly or searching through the residential area should also be observed. In addition, unusual noises - such as breaking glass or splintering wood - should be reported to the police immediately. If possible, precise signaling information will facilitate the search.

Police give tips

The police also recommend consistently securing your own home. Specifically: always close and lock doors and windows, leave no evidence of your absence and inform trusted neighbors if you are not at home for a longer period of time.

On Thursday, a burglary in Rupperswil AG made the headlines. It was only because several police dog handlers happened to be training privately at the time of the crime that the suspect was quickly apprehended.

More from the department

Price war comes to a head. Empty Migros shelves shortly before Christmas - these brands are affected

Price war comes to a headEmpty Migros shelves shortly before Christmas - these brands are affected

Before and after comparison. Rail fans can look forward to these five timetable changes in particular

Before and after comparisonRail fans can look forward to these five timetable changes in particular

Bern confirmed. SRG radios return to FM

Bern confirmedSRG radios return to FM