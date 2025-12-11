When dusk falls earlier in December, many burglars are out and about. Symbolbild: Keystone

In the past few days, over 50 burglaries have been reported to the Lucerne police from various municipalities throughout the canton. The police are calling on the population to be more vigilant.

Dominik Müller

In the last few days, the Lucerne police have received over 50 reports of burglaries. Most of these have involved apartments and detached houses - in municipalities throughout the canton.

In a statement, the police call on the public to be more vigilant and ask them to report any suspicious observations immediately. "Pay particular attention to unknown persons who move conspicuously in the neighborhood," the statement says.

Strange vehicles driving slowly or searching through the residential area should also be observed. In addition, unusual noises - such as breaking glass or splintering wood - should be reported to the police immediately. If possible, precise signaling information will facilitate the search.

Police give tips

The police also recommend consistently securing your own home. Specifically: always close and lock doors and windows, leave no evidence of your absence and inform trusted neighbors if you are not at home for a longer period of time.

On Thursday, a burglary in Rupperswil AG made the headlines. It was only because several police dog handlers happened to be training privately at the time of the crime that the suspect was quickly apprehended.