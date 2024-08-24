A case of everyday racism has occurred in 1st class on an SBB train. Keystone

A 24-year-old man from Lucerne is sitting in 1st class on the train when an elderly gentleman tells him that he doesn't belong here. A psychologist classifies the incident as everyday racism.

A 24-year-old man from Lucerne is on his way home from visiting friends. He gets on the train at 11 pm and sits down in 1st class with a valid ticket. An older man sitting there spots him, comes up to him and says: "This is 1st class. You need a 1st class ticket to sit here."

This incident is reported by "20 Minuten". The newspaper was informed by the 24-year-old via the Reddit platform. He prefers to buy a first-class ticket for a specific reason: "I feel more comfortable in first class, as I get nervous quickly with ADHD when there are lots of people around me."

He was struck by the older gentleman's comment: "It felt like he was trying to tell me that I didn't belong here. He spoke as if he had a right to be here that I didn't have." He felt uncomfortable until he returned home.

Psychologist speaks of everyday racism

Psychologist Dieter Studer confirms: "The case described is a very apt example of everyday racism," he is quoted as saying by "20 Minuten". It is usually subtle and often takes place between the lines - for example in casual remarks about another person based on skin color, ethnicity or origin.

As a society, these forms of discrimination should not be tolerated. This also applies to other forms of discrimination such as sexism. Studer advises those affected to talk to friends about such experiences.

SBB regrets the incident. "We condemn all forms of racism and discrimination," says SBB media spokeswoman Sabrina Schellenberg to "20 Minuten". And the Lucerne resident concerned is not intimidated: "I want to work my way up to the point where I am above such people." He wants to continue using public transport.