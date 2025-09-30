An awareness campaign by the Vocational Training Center Construction & Trade in the canton of Lucerne. BBZB

More and more schools in Lucerne are banning the wearing of trainers in class, which is provoking different reactions from pupils and parents. The canton, on the other hand, is sticking to dress codes.

This is intended to reduce tensions and peer pressure among pupils.

The canton is limiting itself to notices to parents.

Reactions in the city of Lucerne are mixed. Show more

A new ban is causing discussion in Lucerne: Several schools have decided to ban the wearing of trainer pants in class, as reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung". This decision is aimed at promoting an appropriate dress culture and preparing pupils for professional life.

Principal David Schuler emphasizes that trainer pants are not suitable for lessons as leisure and sportswear. The ban should help to reduce tensions and peer pressure within the student body without restricting personal development.

Canton sees parents as responsible

The cantonal Department of Education takes a different approach. Its website also provides advice on inappropriate clothing such as short skirts and baggy trainers, but without strict rules.

The responsibility for the choice of clothing lies with the parents, who should educate their children accordingly. The department's message is that school is a place of work and not a place of leisure.

A young man in tracksuit bottoms: sometimes he doesn't get into Lucerne schools like this. KEYSTONE

At the Mariahilf school in Lucerne's old town, where the ban has been in force since this school year, opinions are divided. A survey conducted by the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper shows that some parents feel the rule is inappropriate as it does not fit in with the reality of children's lives. Many young people regularly wear tracksuit bottoms or are active after school.

"What counts as tracksuit bottoms anyway?"

One father wonders what even counts as trainers and whether schools don't have more important challenges than a dress code. There are also different opinions among the pupils. A fourth-grader doesn't think the rule is bad, while a friend agrees that tracksuit bottoms are more suitable for home.

Older secondary school pupils, on the other hand, think the rule is less cool, as many of them would like to wear trainers. One prospective supervisor thinks the rule is understandable, as no trainers would be worn at work either.

Some secondary school students feel that the rules are unfair and intrusive, as they feel that their personal freedom is being restricted. They argue that their choice of clothing is part of their own personality and that most people know that trainers are inappropriate in professional life anyway.