Parking at the Emmen Center will no longer be free. KEYSTONE

After half a century without parking fees, the Emmen Center in Emmenbrücke is pulling the emergency brake. The reason is 2000 cantonal officials who will be working nearby from 2026 - and would probably also park for free.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Emmen Center in Emmenbrücke LU will charge parking fees for the first time from 2026.

The aim is to discourage cantonal employees from parking their cars in the center's parking lots.

Customers can continue to park for free for up to four hours, and even up to six hours on Saturdays. Show more

After 50 years without charges, free parking at the Emmen Center in Emmenbrücke has come to an end. As reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung", the operator Manor AG has submitted a planning application for a barrier system. The background to this is the new cantonal administration center, which will open not far from the shopping center in 2026. Around 2,000 employees will work there - with limited and paid parking spaces.

The Emmen Center wants to prevent them from using its own free parking spaces. "The aim is not to impose additional costs on customers," emphasizes the operator. For this reason, charges will only apply for parking periods of more than four hours on working days.

More moderate rules for customers

The new tariff system provides for moderate costs for short-term parkers on weekdays, but will be expensive for long-term parkers: between four and five hours, three francs will be charged, up to six hours already 23 francs. Anyone who parks their car for eight hours will pay 40 francs.

On Saturdays, customers can park for free for up to six hours. It gets stricter outside of opening hours: On Sundays, public holidays and at night, parking is only free for 90 minutes, after which each hour costs five francs.

Parking will remain free for bicycles and motorcycles - an option that many cantonal employees could also consider in future.