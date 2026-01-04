Christian Huber (right) at the wedding in May. Exif

Photos show the co-president of the Ebikon SVP at the wedding of a well-known neo-Nazi. The politician speaks of a private event - but the guest list raises questions about his proximity to the far-right scene.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The co-president of the Ebikon SVP attended the wedding of a long-standing member of the far-right Hammerskins.

Numerous well-known neo-Nazis from Switzerland were present at the ceremony in Sempach LU.

The politician rejects any ideological affinity, but admits to previous links with the far-right scene. Show more

A wedding party in Sempach, Lucerne, causes political discussion. Footage shows Christian Huber, Co-President of the Ebikon SVP, at the wedding ceremony of a man who has been active in the militant neo-Nazi scene for years. This was first reported by "Blick".

The pictures come from the German research platform Exif. They show Huber among the wedding guests - many of them familiar faces from the far-right scene in Switzerland. The celebration took place in mid-May.

Wedding with symbolic power

The groom is a farmer from central Switzerland who, according to research, has been a member of the far-right Hammerskins fraternity for over two decades. The network is monitored by the Federal Intelligence Service and is considered to be prone to violence. Only recently, the man is said to have taken part in a conspiratorial neo-Nazi meeting in Italy.

The wedding party was not just made up of family and friends. According to the research, several dozen members of the scene were present. Many openly displayed their ideology - with relevant tattoos, badges or symbols on items of clothing.

The fact that the wedding took place at the Winkelried Monument in Sempach, of all places, is highly symbolic in the scene. The place has been a meeting point for right-wing extremists for years, who regularly take part in commemorative events there.

Contacts as far back as the NSU

Among the guests was a man from the canton of Bern who is said to have close contacts with the National Socialist Underground, reports Blick. The terrorist cell murdered ten people in Germany between 2000 and 2007. The man from Bern is said to have been friends with a convicted NSU supporter.

The wedding ceremony was conducted by a man who had played leading roles in the Swiss neo-Nazi scene for decades - including in the now disbanded PNOS.

"Long-time acquaintance"

So why was an SVP local politician at the event? Christian Huber told Blick that the groom was a "long-standing acquaintance". He was only present at the wedding ceremony and the subsequent aperitif, but not at the dinner or later parts of the program.

Huber emphasizes that he is neither a member of the Hammerskins nor part of other right-wing extremist groups. At the same time, he admits that he used to be active in the PNOS himself. "As a person with a wide range of political interests, I see myself in a position to cultivate acquaintances with people without necessarily adopting their positions," Huber is quoted as saying. He also has such contacts "far into the left-wing camp".

This is not the first time that Huber has been criticized for his proximity to far-right circles. In the past, he had "liked" posts from a neo-Nazi group on social media. In 2022, there were calls for his resignation after he showed himself wearing a T-shirt from the Sva Stone brand, which is associated with the banned Blood and Honour network. The garment featured a modified swastika.