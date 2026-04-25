The auditorium of the Lucerne Theater with the audience gallery and the orchestra pit. Keystone

A manager at the Lucerne Theater is making headlines with allegations of bullying. An external investigation confirms problematic conditions in the management of the opera division.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An external investigation at the Lucerne Theatre confirms "problematic behavior" and a sometimes "real" climate of fear in the opera division.

Employees report pressure, insensitive communication and a "considerable crisis of confidence", even though no systematic bullying has been proven.

Nevertheless, the theater management is holding on to Ursula Benzing and announcing measures - whether these will be effective remains to be seen. Show more

The allegations against opera director Ursula Benzing at the Lucerne Theater have been partially substantiated. According to a report available to CH Media, an external investigation confirms "problematic behavior" and "considerable tensions" within the opera division. For some of the staff, a "climate of fear is real" and must be "taken seriously".

Around 20 employees were interviewed for the analysis and internal documents were evaluated. Employees described how they had "inhibitions" about expressing criticism openly and experienced feedback as "harsh" or "not very empathetic". In several cases, employees felt "belittled, put under pressure or insecure in their professional position", according to the report.

Although the lawyers found no evidence of "systematic bullying" or an institutional fear system, they do speak of a "significant crisis of trust" and deficits in communication and conflict resolution, as CH Media reports. According to a separate report, this assessment is in line with the experience of the municipal ombudsman's office, even if many reports could only be verified to a limited extent due to anonymous reports.

"Does not correspond to the values of the theater"

Nevertheless, the theater management wants to hold on to Benzing, who is currently absent for "private reasons". At the request of CH Media, the company admits that employees have experienced "uncertainty, a lack of transparency and a tense working atmosphere" - this is "not in line with the values" of the theater. In response, the theater has announced, among other things, more structured communication, coaching for managers and stronger internal processes for conflict resolution.

Whether these measures will be sufficient remains to be seen. Even before the allegations became known, the management is said to have intervened several times without any lasting improvement. It is also unclear how the future management will deal with the personnel issue from 2026/27.

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