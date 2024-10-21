Thorenstein Castle is for sale If you want to become a lord of the manor, you should take a look at Thorenberg Castle in Littau LU, which is up for sale. Image: Marché Patrimoine Owner Hans Gysin is asking two million francs for the property with 200 square meters of living space. Image: Marché Patrimoine The plot is 3350 square meters in size. But there is a catch. The building is protected and there is no car access. Image: Marché Patrimoine It is heated by fire. Image: Marché Patrimoine There are lots of stairs and corners, which makes life difficult for families and senior citizens. Image: Marché Patrimoine Inside, the building has a rustic feel. Image: Marché Patrimoine A look into the bedroom. Image: Marché Patrimoine Here is the living room. Image: Marché Patrimoine Thorenstein Castle is for sale If you want to become a lord of the manor, you should take a look at Thorenberg Castle in Littau LU, which is up for sale. Image: Marché Patrimoine Owner Hans Gysin is asking two million francs for the property with 200 square meters of living space. Image: Marché Patrimoine The plot is 3350 square meters in size. But there is a catch. The building is protected and there is no car access. Image: Marché Patrimoine It is heated by fire. Image: Marché Patrimoine There are lots of stairs and corners, which makes life difficult for families and senior citizens. Image: Marché Patrimoine Inside, the building has a rustic feel. Image: Marché Patrimoine A look into the bedroom. Image: Marché Patrimoine Here is the living room. Image: Marché Patrimoine

Thorenberg Castle in Littau LU is up for sale. But 71-year-old Hans Gysin has yet to find a buyer for the property, which looks older than it is.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thorenberg Castle in Littau LU is up for sale for two million francs.

The building in its current form dates back to the early 20th century and has many corners and stairs.

The castle can only be reached via a 150-metre-long footpath.

An electrical engineer bought the castle in 1991 for 200,000 francs. Show more

Hans Gysin is not a lord of the castle in the traditional sense: the man is an electrical engineer, not a nobleman. And his castle in Littau LU is not classic either: "It was a ruin until 1850," the 71-year-old tells SRF. It was rebuilt in the 19th and early 20th centuries - under the influence of medieval romanticism.

And that has consequences: There are many nooks, crannies and staircases in the building. Although there is a knight's armor with a halberd, the only other medieval feature is the heating, which still works with fire. And not only is there no connection for district heating, there is also no way to get to the castle by car.

The path to Thorenberg Castle is 150 meters long: "It's difficult with small children," admits the lord of the castle. "Life in the city is much more convenient and safer." Anyone who still dares to move in should be able to tinker: According to Gysin, he has invested around one million francs in the building over 33 years. "If you've never done a trade in your life, you won't be happy here."

Bought for 200,000 francs in 1991

The medieval fan bought the property in 1991 - for 200,000 francs at the time. In September, the owner asked 2.2 million francs for the castle. Now it is apparently only two million. According to media reports, there have been a few inquiries, but nothing has materialized, reports SRF.

Gysin seems to understand that interested parties are hesitant: "Rich people can't drive their Mercedes into the courtyard. And the walk to the castle is uphill and your shoes get dirty." Because it is a building worthy of protection, buyers cannot do whatever they want.