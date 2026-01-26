Just five minutes after take-off on Saturday, the Bombardier CRJ 900 with the registration D-ACND reported an air emergency. Andreas Arnold/dpa

A Lufthansa flight from Lyon to Munich had to be diverted to Geneva on Saturday due to a landing gear malfunction. The reason was an unclear situation regarding the landing gear status.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Lufthansa Cityline flight from Lyon to Munich had to be diverted to Geneva on Saturday due to problems with the landing gear.

The CRJ 900 reported an air emergency shortly after take-off and landed safely in Geneva around 95 minutes later.

All 69 passengers were rebooked and the aircraft initially remained at the airport. Show more

A Lufthansa Cityline flight from Lyon to Munich had to be diverted to Geneva on Saturday due to technical problems, reports the "aerotelegraph". Just five minutes after take-off around midday, the Bombardier CRJ 900 with the registration D-ACND reported an air emergency.

The 16-year-old aircraft initially circled south-east of Lyon, then flew over the Swiss border and made further circles over Lake Geneva.

Around 95 minutes after take-off, flight LH2249 landed safely at Geneva Airport, where the aircraft remained on the runway for around 15 minutes before being towed away. The runway was closed during this time, which led to delays for other take-offs and landings, the portal reports further.

Technical problems with the landing gear

According to Lufthansa, the situation regarding the landing gear was unclear. A visual inspection was not possible due to deteriorating weather conditions and poor visibility in Lyon, a spokesperson for the airline told "aerotelegraph". The aircraft was therefore diverted to Geneva as a precautionary measure.

All 69 passengers were rebooked on alternative connections. Lufthansa regretted the circumstances that had arisen. The airline did not comment on the current technical condition of the aircraft. The D-ACND was still at Geneva Airport on Sunday afternoon.