A Lufthansa Cityline flight from Lyon to Munich had to be diverted to Geneva on Saturday due to technical problems, reports the "aerotelegraph". Just five minutes after take-off around midday, the Bombardier CRJ 900 with the registration D-ACND reported an air emergency.
The 16-year-old aircraft initially circled south-east of Lyon, then flew over the Swiss border and made further circles over Lake Geneva.
Around 95 minutes after take-off, flight LH2249 landed safely at Geneva Airport, where the aircraft remained on the runway for around 15 minutes before being towed away. The runway was closed during this time, which led to delays for other take-offs and landings, the portal reports further.
Technical problems with the landing gear
According to Lufthansa, the situation regarding the landing gear was unclear. A visual inspection was not possible due to deteriorating weather conditions and poor visibility in Lyon, a spokesperson for the airline told "aerotelegraph". The aircraft was therefore diverted to Geneva as a precautionary measure.
All 69 passengers were rebooked on alternative connections. Lufthansa regretted the circumstances that had arisen. The airline did not comment on the current technical condition of the aircraft. The D-ACND was still at Geneva Airport on Sunday afternoon.