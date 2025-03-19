Wife Simone Lugner at the abdication. sda

Jacqueline Lugner sues her stepmother Simone for 13,400 francs in repair costs for an accident with the company car. However, Simone lodges an objection.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Lugner, the widow of Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, has problems with his family, which she already ignored at the funeral service.

After an accident with a company car, she is being sued by Jaqueline Lugner, Richard's daughter, for the repair costs.

The case is soon to be heard in a Viennese court. Show more

Simone Lugner (43), the widow of Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, has problems with her late husband's family. She was already ignored by the family at his memorial service, then she lost the job Richard had given her and finally she had to vacate her desk in Lugner City.

But the dispute goes on and on.

Eight days after the building tycoon's death, Simone had an accident in a company car. She collided with another vehicle. And now Simone has to pay for it. Jacqueline Lugner (31), the daughter of "Mörtel" and head of Lugner City, has now accused her of this.

"I filled in the accident report and handed it in at Lugner City because it was a company car. That was the end of the case for me," says Simone toBild. But apparently the insurance company only covered the damage to the other vehicle. The widow is now expected to pay the repair costs of the BMW herself, amounting to the equivalent of almost 13,400 francs.

Simone then lodges an appeal. The case will soon be heard by the Vienna court. "They want to get one over on me, by any means necessary," says the widow. She doesn't know why.

