The Cheval Blanc restaurant has been named the best restaurant in the world. The picture shows Peter Knogl with his staff in the kitchen. Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois

Peter Knogl's Cheval Blanc in Basel has been named the best restaurant in the world. And it offers a culinary experience that comes at a price: you pay 900 francs for lunch.

The restaurant shares first place with an almost perfect rating of 99.5 points with ten other restaurants.

Lunch at Cheval Blanc costs around 900 francs for two people.

Compared to the equally ranked Schwarzwaldstube in Germany, you pay 325 euros. Show more

"La Liste" is like the Oscars for restaurants. It compares and tests 40,000 restaurants worldwide.

No restaurant has ever achieved the maximum score of 100, but 99.5 points mark absolute perfection.

This honor is currently shared by ten top restaurants worldwide. For example, the Schwarzwaldstube in Germany and the Cheval Blanc in Basel.

Lunch for 900 francs? Unimaginable for many, but at Peter Knogl's Cheval Blanc, the newly crowned "best restaurant in the world", this price seems almost a matter of course, as the "Basler Zeitung" writes.

The Basel gourmet restaurant, awarded three Michelin stars and part of the grand hotel Les Trois Rois, serves its guests a culinary experience that supposedly appeals to all the senses - albeit at a price that is probably just as impressive as the menu.

Culinary delights of superlatives

At Cheval Blanc, the pleasure begins with the ingredients: Breton oysters with tangerine foam and sudachi, butter-tender saddle of venison from Styria with celeriac mousseline and a sophisticated rouennaise sauce. The whole thing is accompanied - naturally - by a glass of Dom Pérignon.

How much does it cost? Around 900 francs for two people.

For comparison: at the Schwarzwaldstube in Germany, the vegetarian menu costs 295 euros and the meat menu 325 euros. Both restaurants share first place and therefore the same number of points. The two restaurants are only 180 kilometers apart.

Experience or excess?

Of course, such a dinner is more than just a meal - it is an experience, a feast for the palate and the senses, as the "Basler Zeitung" writes. But how far can the price for such an experience go?

For many, a meal in one of the best restaurants in the world remains a distant dream, for others it is a unique opportunity to treat themselves or someone special to something out of the ordinary.

The Cheval Blanc restaurant is part of the Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois. It is run by Peter Knogl. The restaurant's website states: "Peter Knogl and his team at Cheval Blanc are among the 100 best restaurants in the world: 3 stars in the Michelin Guide, 19 GaultMillau points, Chef of the Year 2011 and 2015, Prix Villégiature Awards 2015, best hotel restaurant in Europe."

