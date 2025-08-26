The Moss Kilchberg 53 luxury apartments are being built in Kilchberg ZH. Image: The Moss Kilchberg One apartment costs up to 4.3 million francs. Image: The Moss Kilchberg The construction was preceded by a years-long legal dispute. Image: The Moss Kilchberg The Moss Kilchberg 53 luxury apartments are being built in Kilchberg ZH. Image: The Moss Kilchberg One apartment costs up to 4.3 million francs. Image: The Moss Kilchberg The construction was preceded by a years-long legal dispute. Image: The Moss Kilchberg

Construction of 53 luxury apartments has begun in Kilchberg ZH. The "The Moss" project was in court for years due to opposition from the neighborhood and a dispute over flat roofs - now the excavators are rolling.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 53 luxury apartments are being built in Kilchberg under the project name "The Moss".

The prices are between 2.1 and 4.3 million francs.

Construction was blocked for years by appeals until the Federal Supreme Court ruled. Show more

Construction is underway in Kilchberg ZH: Work has begun on "The Moss" development on a 12,000 square meter meadow below the reformed church. The project comprises five buildings with a total of 53 condominiums, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger.

The residential units offer between 88 and 195 square meters of space, spread over 2.5 to 4.5 rooms. Amenities such as panoramic and lake views, a landscaped courtyard with a pavilion and a playground will round off the exclusive development.

Demand appears to be high: more than a third of the apartments were already reserved before construction began.

Pending appeals withdrawn

The prices also reflect the exclusivity: a 2.5-room apartment on the first floor costs at least CHF 2.1 million, while the most expensive 4.5-room attic apartment is on offer for CHF 4.28 million.

It was a long road to the start of construction. Residents fought the "Brunnenmoos" private design plan for years, as the Tages-Anzeiger continues.

While the building appeals court initially upheld the objections to the flat roofs, the administrative court and later the federal court overturned this decision. The ruling in 2023 cleared the way for the project to go ahead.

According to the municipal clerk of Kilchberg, appeals that had still been submitted were withdrawn after discussions with all parties involved. The apartments are scheduled to be occupied in late fall 2027.