Accident in Hugelshofen TG Luxury cars crash in snow chaos - two injured

Sven Ziegler

21.11.2024

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Image: BRK News

Two luxury cars collided in a snowstorm in Hugelshofen TG on Thursday. Two people were injured.

21.11.2024, 19:27

On Monday evening, there was a collision between a Bentley and a Mercedes in Hugelshofen TG during a snowstorm. This was confirmed by the Thurgau cantonal police to the BRK News news agency.

According to media spokesman Matthias Graf, two people sustained minor to moderate injuries and had to be taken to hospital. Graf was not yet able to provide details of the exact property damage, but estimates it at several tens of thousands of francs.