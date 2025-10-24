Three abandoned Jaguars have been standing in the parking lot for months. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

Three dark green luxury Jaguar cars have been parked at the Heidiland service area for months - without license plates, without drivers, without explanation. Now the police and the operator of the service area are commenting on the mysterious case.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three older Jaguar models have been parked at the Heidiland service area near Maienfeld for months - without license plates.

The cantonal police speak of a "civil matter"; there are no criminal charges.

The operator, Marché Schweiz AG, has announced that the vehicles will be "collected or removed soon". Show more

Anyone currently taking a break at the Heidiland service area on the A13 near Maienfeld is unlikely to miss the unusual sight: Three dark green Jaguar models, slightly dusty and without license plates, have been parked at the edge of the area for weeks.

According to a report in "Südostschweiz ", the luxury cars have been parked there since the end of May - and are causing both travelers and the police to frown.

The cantonal police of Graubünden confirmed the case on request, but is keeping a low profile: "This is a civil matter regarding the use of the parking lot," it says. There is no criminal offense. Names and backgrounds would not be mentioned for reasons of privacy.

Cars are now to be collected

The operator of the service area, Marché Restaurant Schweiz AG, also confirms that the vehicle owner has been contacted and asked by the police to remove the cars. "According to our investigations, the vehicles will soon be collected or removed by the police," says company spokesman Marco Casagrande.

According to "Südostschweiz", it remains unclear why the cars - all models from the traditional British brand Jaguar - were parked there in the first place. One possible explanation would be a dispute over ownership rights or outstanding claims between private individuals. The police are merely acting as mediators here, it is said.

The fact is that the maximum parking time at the rest area is four hours. However, the three cars have been parked there for around three months - and have long since become a curious mini-sightseeing attraction for travelers passing through.

Curious case also in Meilen ZH

There are always curious parking stories in Switzerland - and not just in Graubünden. Last year, for example, a case from Meilen in Zurich made the headlines: A man had parked in a freshly tarred parking lot whose markings had only been drawn with chalk. The police fined him twice for this, each time 120 francs - a total of 240 francs.

However, the driver complained publicly on Facebook about the fines, which he felt were unjustified. The post finally reached the chief of police of Meilen, who looked into the case personally - and withdrew the fines.