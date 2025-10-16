Lynx can be recognized by their tufted ears. (symbolic image) Daniel Karmann/dpa

Lynx B903 is dead. The Bernese authorities confirm the shooting of the predator. The news should particularly please an SVP National Councillor who campaigned for a shooting permit.

Dominik Müller

The Bernese wildlife authorities have shot the lynx B903, which has been released for shooting, as the Bernese Department of Economic Affairs, Energy and the Environment writes in a press release. After another farm animal was killed in the Kandergrund area on October 14, the lynx responsible was clearly identified as B903 using photo traps. On the evening of October 15, it returned to the animal that had been killed and was shot by the game warden.

According to the press release, the shooting complied with the requirements of the hunting inspectorate's order of September 17. The new kill of a farm animal confirms the hunting inspectorate's assessment that lynx B903 had specialized in farm animals.

The carcass will be taken to the Institute of Fish and Wildlife Health at the University of Bern for further examination.

Controversy in advance

The shooting decision recently sparked controversy because B903 did not even reach the critical threshold of twelve farm animals killed as stipulated in the federal concept.

Nature conservation organizations warned of a dangerous precedent. Shooting a protected animal without a clear legal basis could be politically motivated.

Background: One of the most recent kills occurred on the Ueschenen alp - on the property of SVP National Councillor Ernst Wandfluh. B903 is said to have killed several sheep there in August. Wandfluh confirmed the incident to "Blick" - and admitted that he had "constructively lobbied" the authorities for a shooting permit. Talks with the Federal Council? "I haven't spoken to Albert Rösti about the lynx", he affirms.