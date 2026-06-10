Studies show continuing risks for the lynx in Switzerland. Keystone

Lynx are celebrating their big comeback in Switzerland. However, it is still completely unclear whether they will be able to settle here in the long term.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The lynx has successfully settled in Switzerland. However, according to new scientific studies, its long-term survival remains uncertain, WWF Switzerland announced on Wednesday.

A current analysis of the causes of death and diseases in wild lynx in Switzerland shows that road and rail traffic accidents are still the most common cause of death. Poaching has also been proven, but the actual extent is likely to be underestimated due to a high number of unreported cases.

Another study documents congenital heart malformations in several lynxes. According to the researchers, the rare disease could be linked to the low genetic diversity of the Swiss populations. The genetic situation therefore has a direct impact on the health and survival of the animals.

Key role in the Swiss ecosystem

"The lynx plays a key role in the Swiss ecosystem. It influences the wildlife population and thus strengthens the stability of our forests", lynx expert Gabor von Bethlenfalvy is quoted as saying in the WWF press release. According to the nature conservation organization, around 360 lynx live in the cross-border Alpine and Jura region. Switzerland therefore has a special responsibility to preserve the population.

What is needed are networked habitats, targeted releases for genetic strengthening, international cooperation and consistent scientific monitoring. The reason for the announcement is Lynx Day tomorrow, Thursday