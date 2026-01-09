12.17 p.m.

The Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited the families of two young Italians who were injured in the disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Day in a hospital in Zurich on Friday. He then traveled to Martigny VS to take part in the national memorial service for the victims.

The Italian head of state spoke to the doctors at the hospital and thanked them, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa.

"I have come here to thank you and to convey to the parents of the children the sympathy and condolences of the whole of Italy, which is deeply moved by the tragedy of what happened and hopes that these young people can continue their lives in the best possible way," Mattarella told the doctors.