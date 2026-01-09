Day of mourning ticker Macron lands in Geneva +++ Funeral music is played in Crans-Montana
Valérie Glutz
9.1.2026
Following the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, Switzerland is celebrating a national day of mourning on Friday, January 9, 2026. blue News is following Switzerland in the live ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Following the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, a national day of mourning is being held in Switzerland.
- The authorities have confirmed 40 fatalities and 116 people were injured, many of them seriously.
- National days of mourning are rare in Switzerland and serve primarily as a symbolic act of remembrance.
- The ceremony will also be attended by several foreign heads of state.
12.18 p.m.
The flags carry a black mourning ribbon
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
In the congress center in Crans-Montana, the gospel choir is still practicing the last verses. The hall is otherwise still empty. The Swiss and Valais flags, both with a black mourning ribbon, hang above the empty rows of chairs.
98 journalists from all over the world are accredited for the memorial service in the Crans-Montana Congress Center.
12.17 p.m.
Italian President meets families of the injured in Zurich
The Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited the families of two young Italians who were injured in the disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Day in a hospital in Zurich on Friday. He then traveled to Martigny VS to take part in the national memorial service for the victims.
The Italian head of state spoke to the doctors at the hospital and thanked them, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa.
"I have come here to thank you and to convey to the parents of the children the sympathy and condolences of the whole of Italy, which is deeply moved by the tragedy of what happened and hopes that these young people can continue their lives in the best possible way," Mattarella told the doctors.
-
12.12 p.m.
First members of the alliance arrive
By Nicolas Barman from Martigny
Emmanuel Macron will arrive shortly before the start of the celebrations and leave shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, the first members of the Confederation have arrived.
11.57 a.m.
Macron arrives in Switzerland
French President Emmanuel Macron has landed at Geneva Airport shortly after 11.30 am. This is reported by RTS. From there he will travel on to Martigny, where he will attend the memorial service for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster.
11.33 a.m.
Funeral music is played over the loudspeakers
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
Preparations are in full swing at the Place du Scandia. Despite - or perhaps because of - the heavy snowfall, the works service is working tirelessly to clear the square so that the expected hundreds of guests can at least follow the funeral service in the open air in some comfort.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on two large screens. At the moment, funeral music is playing softly over the loudspeakers and only a few people have turned up so far. Journalists are setting up their cameras and preparing for the broadcast.
11.19 a.m.
Guests arrive in Martigny
By Nicolas Barman from Martigny
More and more guests are arriving in Martigny, including members of the Nidwalden cantonal government. The picture shows Othmar Filliger.
There are a lot of police officers around the Cerm in Martigny. Some politicians are expected today.
11.01 am
Crans-Montana says goodbye at the congress center - every seat is reserved
By Petar Marjanović from Crans-Montana
In Crans-Montana, the funeral service for the community will be broadcast in the congress center. Every single seat is reserved, says a woman at reception. Anyone wishing to follow the funeral ceremony on site will probably be able to do so on large screens at the "Place du Scandia".
So far, the doors to the congress center are still closed and will only be opened for volunteers. The doors for invited guests, the public and media representatives are scheduled to open at 1 pm.
10.53 a.m.
9 football players deceased
As the SFA writes in a post on its social media, nine football players from three regional clubs in western Switzerland died in the accident. Several others were injured.
Wir trauern und fühlen mit allen Opfern und Verletzten der Brandkatastrophe von Crans-Montana sowie mit ihren Familien.— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) January 9, 2026
Auch neun junge Schweizer Fussballspieler aus drei regionalen Westschweizer Vereinen haben ihr Leben verloren, mehrere weitere wurden verletzt.
Wir stehen an… pic.twitter.com/6I1hdy8x0B
10.15 a.m.
Heavy snowfall in Crans-Montana
It snowed heavily in Crans-Montana during the night. Several snow clearing vehicles were working non-stop to clear the roads and paths for the mourners, reports a blue News reporter on site. "But all the snow is giving them a hard time."
9.44 a.m.
Has there ever been a day of mourning like this before?
There was already a similar moment of mourning and remembrance during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. On 5 March, church bells across the country rang for up to a quarter of an hour to commemorate the victims. Funeral services and a minute's silence were also scheduled for October 1 following the attack in Zug on September 27, 2001. And after the tsunami in South East Asia after Christmas 2004, there was a national day of mourning on January 5, 2005.
9.08 a.m.
What is happening outside Valais?
The national day of mourning will be observed throughout Switzerland.
Church bells will also ring throughout the country at 2 pm. First the hourly chime will sound, followed by a five-minute peal of bells as a sign of collective pause and nationwide solidarity. The Federal Council and the Christian churches invite the population to dedicate this moment to the memory of the deceased, solidarity with the injured and their families and thanks to all the emergency services.
Public transport is also visibly participating in the commemoration. Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) will fly flags at stations at half-mast, provide information about the day of mourning on screens, announcements and the app throughout the day and draw attention to the minute's silence. At 2 p.m., the background music at stations is switched off, and train whistles can be sounded shortly beforehand as a sign of remembrance.
The central memorial service in Martigny will also be broadcast live on television and radio, including on SRF, RTS and RSI. This will allow people throughout the country - and beyond - to take part in the ceremony.
8.55 a.m.
What's happening in Valais on Friday?
On Friday, a memorial ceremony will take place at the Cerm exhibition and assembly center in Martigny, 50 minutes by car from Crans-Montana, from 1.45 pm. It has been organized by the Confederation together with the Valais State Chancellery and the regional churches. The program of the ceremony includes readings, symbolic gestures, musical performances and speeches by representatives of the authorities.
Over 1000 invited guests are expected to attend. In attendance will be President Guy Parmelin, Federal Councillors Ignazio Cassis and Beat Jans and Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi. Also invited are the relatives of the victims, religious representatives and countries that have either been directly affected by the tragedy or have offered their help.
President Sergio Mattarella will be attending from Italy and President Emmanuel Macron from France. The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will also attend.
8.30 a.m.
Where will the memorial ceremony take place?
The commemoration ceremony will take place at the Cerm Exhibition and Assembly Center in Martigny, 50 minutes by car from Crans-Montana, from 1.45 pm.
7.30 a.m.
Program of the national day of mourning