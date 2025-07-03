Aargau FDP politician Maja Riniker has been President of the National Council since December. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, the 47-year-old pleads for more continuity at the head of both chambers of parliament - and cancels her candidacy for the FDP presidency.

Aargau FDP politician Maja Riniker has been President of the National Council since December.

Following the announced resignation of FDP leader Thierry Burkart, Riniker was seen as a potential successor - in an interview, she says that she is not available as the next party president.

In the interview, Riniker advocates a term of office of two years.

According to Riniker, it would be better if the "presidency could be in office for a longer period", particularly in an international context. Show more

In an interview, she now clarifies: "The timing is not right for me." She will not be available as the next party president.

The task appeals to her because you can shape a lot of things. At the same time, she refers to her current role: "I'm still passionate about being President of the National Council until 1 December," says Riniker.

She is looking forward to being able to focus more on substantive policy in her traditional dossiers next year - and to having a little more time again. "I have three teenagers at home who should be happy when their mother is home a little more often again," she says, explaining her decision.

Longer presidency of the council

Riniker will continue to serve as the "highest" Swiss woman until the end of the year. It's a role that she likes: she particularly enjoys the contact with so many people, she says. "It's been a really great year."

As President, Riniker chairs the meetings of the National Council and represents the Federal Assembly both internally and externally. The presidency changes every year. Riniker is now putting this up for discussion and calling for more continuity. "Particularly in an international context, it would certainly be better if the presidency could be in office for a longer period," she says.

National Council President Maja Riniker, FDP-AG, would "welcome it if the Presidency of the Council lasted two years". (July 2, 2025) Picture: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

Some of her European counterparts do not understand why Switzerland hands over the presidency of parliament to a new president every year, said Riniker. "I would welcome it if the Presidency of the Council lasted two years."

According to Riniker, this would ensure a longer period of dialog with foreign office holders. Politics is all about relationships. "If the president could stay in office longer, I think that would be beneficial for the country."

Promoting parliamentary diplomacy

This so-called parliamentary diplomacy is sometimes viewed critically by the public. However, Riniker sees more advantages if parliament were to cultivate diplomatic relations together with the Federal Council and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The President of the National Council cited the current customs dispute with the USA as an example. Talks are currently underway at a technical level. "As parliamentarians, we also have contacts with members of parliament in the USA, who in turn could influence the President or one of his advisors," said Riniker. This opportunity should be seized.

During her year in office, the President of the National Council cultivates contacts with foreign parliaments. Overall, Riniker sees Switzerland's reputation abroad as very positive. "The vast majority respect our neutrality." The difference between neutrality law and neutrality policy simply has to be explained again and again.

Riniker calls for Switzerland to cooperate more in security policy. "If Switzerland can work together with Europe in a European security architecture that is compatible with our neutrality, then we must find ways to cooperate." Both sides would benefit from this.

Lessons learned from the F-35 affair

As President, Riniker plays an important role as a link between Parliament and the population. As a member of the Security Policy Committee, she is also responsible for the fighter jet dossier.

She is also self-critical in the interview: "We have to question ourselves as to whether we did not inspect or demand certain contracts. We relied on the expert opinions we obtained."

The Audit Committee will now look into the matter in detail. "Depending on the outcome of the investigation, we will have to go over the books."