Shortly before the start of the spring session, FDP National Councillor Maja Riniker and her husband have announced their separation. The couple were married for over two decades and have three children together.

The two emphasize that the decision was amicable and ask for respect for their children.

Riniker was President of the National Council in 2025 and is one of the most influential figures in federal politics. Show more

A few days before the start of the spring session in Bern, Maja Riniker and her husband Florian made their separation public. In a brief personal statement, they say they have "separated by mutual agreement".

They continue: "We are grateful for our 21 years of marriage. Our family continues to unite us."

The "Aargauer Zeitung" first reported on the separation.

Request for privacy

The couple do not want to disclose any further details. "The reasons for our separation are a private matter", they state and expressly ask for respect for their three children and relatives.

The family lived in Suhr in the canton of Aargau. Florian Riniker works as a gastrointestinal specialist, Maja Riniker has been a member of the National Council for the FDP since 2019. In 2025, she served as President of the National Council, making her formally the "highest Swiss woman".

Last joint appearance in November

Just a few weeks ago, the two appeared in public together. At the 150th anniversary of the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden, they appeared together with guests from the worlds of politics, business and culture.

The two had once met in the scouting environment, as Riniker had previously told in interviews. Their acquaintance turned into a marriage, which is now coming to an end after more than two decades.