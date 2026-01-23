Just a few months after the end of “Zivadiliring,” Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji have announced a new podcast. Details about the format are still being worked out, but one thing is certain: Yvonne Eisenring will not be part of the project.

At the end of March, podcasters Gülsha Adilji, Yvonne Eisenring, and Maja Zivadinovic (from left to right) announced the end of their project “Zivadiliring.” Adilji and Zivadinovic now plan to continue as a duo. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the end of “Zivadiliring,” Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji are launching a new podcast as a duo.

The duo has confirmed their return to “20 Minuten.”

Neither the name nor the launch date of the new podcast has been announced yet. Yvonne Eisenring will not be part of the project.

Following the end of “Zivadiliring,” Maja Zivadinovic and Gülsha Adilji are returning with a new joint podcast. The duo confirmed to “20 Minuten”: “We’re back with a podcast as a duo.”

Details about the new format are not yet known. According to the two, neither the name nor the launch date has been finalized at this time. One thing is clear, however: former “Zivadiliring” podcaster Yvonne Eisenring will not be part of the new project.

The end of “Zivadiliring” was announced unexpectedly at the end of March and came as a disappointment to many fans. “We realized that we have different ideas about the future of the podcast, so we decided together to bring our successful project to a close,” the trio stated on Instagram.

“We can’t go very long without a microphone in front of our faces,” Zivadinovic and Adilji now tell “20 Minuten.” They especially missed interacting with their community.

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