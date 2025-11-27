The Graubünden village of Brienz/Brinzauls before the current landslide. The huge cone of debris from the first landslide in June 2023 is clearly visible. Archive image: Keystone

The authorities give the all-clear for the evacuated Graubünden village of Brienz/Brinzauls: The unstable Plateau East has largely dissolved into rubble over the past few hours. A major demolition is no longer considered possible.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Grisons village of Brienz/Brinzauls is no longer directly threatened by a rockfall. After the processes on the mountain changed on Wednesday, a major demolition of the eastern plateau is no longer possible, the authorities announced today.

In the latest information bulletin from the municipality of Albula/Alvra, the municipal management team writes that the eastern plateau above the evacuated village has recently collapsed more and more. It has increasingly disintegrated into a mass of rubble, which is pressing down on the mass of rubble below.

At times, speeds of up to five meters per hour were measured in this pile of rubble, but by early Thursday morning, the speed of the newly formed stream of rubble had already slowed considerably.

Together, the masses of rubble are now pushing downhill towards the village as a slow stream of debris. "A major demolition of the eastern plateau is no longer possible."

