The factory roof of Netstal Maschinen AG in Näfels was destroyed by fire on Saturday. Bild: Keystone

A major fire broke out at the Netstal machine factory in Näfels GL on Saturday afternoon. The factory roof was on fire and there was a small detonation. According to current information, no one was injured.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major fire has broken out in Näfels GL.

Alertswiss warns of smoke and smell and asks people to avoid the area.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire is raging in a building belonging to Netstal Maschinen AG. Show more

The fire department was alerted at 1.40 pm. When the emergency services arrived, the roof of the factory building was already fully engulfed in flames, explained a spokeswoman for the Glarus cantonal police on request. The factory building had suffered considerable material damage.

Alertswiss reported in the early afternoon: "Smoke development due to large fire", the fire also caused a strong odor. People in the Näfels, Mollis and Netstal region (all GL) should close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. Everyone should also avoid the affected area.

Over 100 emergency services deployed

According to the police spokeswoman, over 100 emergency services were deployed for hours to fight the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings. The emergency services were still on site shortly before 7 pm. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Eyewitnesses told Blick that they had heard a bang and that, according to reports, all the fire departments in the area had been called out.

Cause of fire still unclear

The press spokesman for Netstal Maschinenbau AG, Michael Birchler, told "20 Minuten": "Our incoming goods department and parts of the machine assembly department are located in the affected part of the building." He could not yet give any explanation as to the causes of the fire. "We have to wait for the fire police investigation".