The emergency services managed to extinguish the fire around two hours after it broke out. Kantonspolizei Wallis

A fire broke out in a hotel in Leukerbad VS on Monday night. Seventeen people were evacuated from the establishment.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire has broken out in a hotel in the Valais municipality of Leukerbad.

17 people were evacuated, including nine injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Show more

On Monday morning, shortly after 3 a.m., a fire was reported in a hotel in Leukerbad VS. Seventeen people were immediately evacuated from the building, writes the Valais cantonal police in a statement.

Nine people were exposed to smoke fumes and were taken to hospital for a medical check-up. One person also suffered a leg injury.

The fire department from Leuk and "Le Centre de Secours Incendie" from the Sierre region were quickly on site to contain the fire. The fire was under control by 5.10 am. The hotel suffered considerable damage.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the fire.