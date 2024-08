The Aargau police are deployed. (symbolic picture) sda

There was a fire on a building site in Frick AG on Friday afternoon. According to an eyewitness, the sound of an explosion can also be heard.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fire on a construction site in Frick AG on Friday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, the sound of an explosion can also be heard. Show more

A major fire broke out on a construction site in Frick in the canton of Aargau on Friday afternoon. As reported by 20 Minuten, the fire caused heavy smoke to billow thick, black smoke over the community.

A spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police confirmed the incident: "A fire broke out on a construction site for a new building on Friday afternoon."

An eyewitness reported that explosions could be heard repeatedly during the fire.