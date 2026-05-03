Members of three regional fire departments brought the fire in three buildings in Langnau BE under control on Sunday morning. Keystone

Two apartment buildings and an outbuilding caught fire overnight in Bärau near Langnau BE. No one was injured, but the buildings are uninhabitable.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Bärau (BE), two apartment buildings and an outbuilding burnt down completely overnight; nobody was injured.

The buildings are uninhabitable, those affected have been accommodated elsewhere; roads and the railroad line remain temporarily closed.

The fire department was deployed with a large contingent, the cause of the fire is being investigated; there was no danger to the population. Show more

Two apartment buildings and an outbuilding caught fire in Bärau, in the municipality of Langnau BE, on Sunday night. The occupants were able to leave the buildings independently and no one was injured.

The fire-fighting work is expected to continue until the early afternoon, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday morning. The Langnau-Trubschachen thoroughfare remains closed, as does the corresponding railroad line. A detour has been signaled.

The houses were severely damaged by the fire and are currently uninhabitable. The people affected have been given temporary accommodation elsewhere, the press release continued.

The report of the fire on Bäraugrundstrasse was received shortly after 0.30 am. When the emergency services arrived, the buildings were already fully engulfed in flames. A large contingent of members of the Langnau, Eggiwil and Trub-Trubschachen fire departments were deployed. They brought the fire under control, according to a press release.

The police have started an investigation into the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

No danger to the population

During the night, Alertswiss had warned of heavy smoke and an unpleasant smell. Windows and doors should be closed and ventilation and air conditioning systems switched off. According to the latest information, there was no danger to the public, the press release continued.

The cantonal police confirmed the large-scale operation to Keystone-SDA early on Sunday morning. Specialists from the cantonal police, several ambulances, a care team, community representatives and the responsible cantonal governor's office were deployed, a police spokeswoman added.