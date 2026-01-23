Early in the morning on August 1, sirens woke residents in neighborhoods in northern Bern. In Ittigen, Bern, an apartment on one of the upper floors of an apartment building was on fire.

The fire broke out in an apartment on one of the upper floors of the apartment building. The apartment shows clear signs of soot damage following the fire.

Here's what it's all about On the morning of August 1, a fire broke out in an apartment building in Ittigen, Bern, and was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

The fire department, cantonal police, and emergency medical services responded with a large contingent, blocked access to the neighborhood, and deployed, among other things, a turntable ladder.

The police were initially unable to say whether anyone had been injured or killed. A press release was announced for later in the day. Summary created with

Neighborhoods in the northern part of the federal capital of Bern were awakened by sirens on the morning of Swiss National Day. The cause was a major apartment fire in Ittigen, Bern, a suburb of Bern. An on-site inspection revealed that the fire affected an apartment on one of the upper floors of an apartment building near Papiermühlenstrasse.

Numerous emergency responders were on the scene. Several vehicles from the Bern Cantonal Police, nearby fire departments, and emergency medical services were visible in the neighborhood. Among other things, the fire department deployed a turntable ladder. A distinct smell of smoke was also noticeable in the neighborhood. The access road to the neighborhood was blocked off, while additional emergency vehicles were on standby in the surrounding side streets.

The fire department, cantonal police, and emergency medical services responded in large numbers on Saturday morning following an apartment fire in Ittigen, Bern. Access to the neighborhood was temporarily blocked off. blue News

A spokesperson for the Bern Cantonal Police told blue News that the report of the fire was received shortly before 7 a.m. The fire department and police were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the cantonal police were not yet able to provide any information regarding possible injuries or fatalities. They announced that they would issue a press release with further information later in the day.