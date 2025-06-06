The warehouse burned out completely. Kapo AG

A fire broke out overnight in the warehouse of an agricultural business in Gränichen AG. It destroyed two buildings including the vehicles stored there.

Sven Ziegler

The farm is located on Refentalstrasse outside Gränichen. In addition to the residential building, it comprises a large loose stable and two adjoining storage sheds. Residents saw the fire at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday and alerted the fire department.

When the fire department arrived with a large contingent, the two halls were already ablaze. The firefighters managed to protect the barn from the flames. However, the halls could no longer be saved and burned to the ground. The firefighting operation lasted until the early hours of the morning.

Woken up early, the affected family was able to move their cows and calves from the barn to a pasture. People and animals remained unharmed.

The fire destroyed the two storage buildings as well as several tractors, a combine harvester and machinery. Stored straw and hay were also destroyed by the flames. The damage is enormous, but cannot yet be quantified.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. The Aargau cantonal police have begun their investigation.