A major fire broke out in Winterthur Grüze on Wednesday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, a car garage next to the Winterthur public utility company is on fire. Pictures and videos show meter-high flames and thick, pitch-black smoke.
Several reader reporters told "20 Minuten" that the fire department was deployed on a large scale. Official information from the Winterthur city police on the fire is not yet available.
SBB reports that rail traffic on the Winterthur - Rüti ZH line is interrupted between the Winterthur Grüze and Winterthur Seen stops. Lines S11 and S26 are affected. According to SBB, the restriction is expected to last until 2 pm.
The cause of the fire is currently unclear. No injuries are known so far.