The forces are on a major operation in Winterthur. sda

A car garage caught fire in Winterthur Grüze on Wednesday afternoon. The building is fully engulfed in flames and thick smoke is billowing over the city. Rail traffic is interrupted.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car garage is on fire in Winterthur Grüze.

Thick smoke is visible over large parts of the city.

Rail traffic between Grüze and Seen is interrupted. Show more

A major fire broke out in Winterthur Grüze on Wednesday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, a car garage next to the Winterthur public utility company is on fire. Pictures and videos show meter-high flames and thick, pitch-black smoke.

Several reader reporters told "20 Minuten" that the fire department was deployed on a large scale. Official information from the Winterthur city police on the fire is not yet available.

SBB reports that rail traffic on the Winterthur - Rüti ZH line is interrupted between the Winterthur Grüze and Winterthur Seen stops. Lines S11 and S26 are affected. According to SBB, the restriction is expected to last until 2 pm.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear. No injuries are known so far.