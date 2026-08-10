Two explosions caused a stir in Schaffhausen on Monday evening. A fire had broken out near the freight yard. Three firefighters were injured.

Here's what it's all about On Monday evening, a major fire broke out in Schaffhausen on Fulachstrasse at the intersection with Ebnatstrasse, near the freight yard.

There were two explosions, and a barn was destroyed. The cause is still unclear.

The fire has been brought under control. Three firefighters were injured. Summary created with

A major fire destroyed a barn near the freight yard in Schaffhausen on Monday evening. There were two explosions. Three injured firefighters had to be hospitalized, a spokeswoman for the cantonal police said in response to an inquiry.

A large number of firefighters are on the scene, and the fire is now under control. The fire department was able to prevent the buildings surrounding the burning barn from catching fire, the police spokeswoman added.

The building was located on Fulachstrasse at the intersection with Ebnatstrasse, near the freight yard. No information has yet been provided regarding the cause of the fire or the extent of the property damage.

SRF was the first to report on the fire. The cantonal police said they would provide further information later that evening.