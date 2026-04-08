A forest fire has broken out in Poschiavo. Screenshot Google Maps

A forest fire got out of control in the southern Graubünden valley of Poschiavo on Tuesday. The fire in the municipality of Brusio grew to cover around two square kilometers. Four fire-fighting helicopters were deployed and the Rhaetian Railway suspended services between Poschiavo and Tirano.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Graubünden municipality of Brusio in Poschiavo, a forest fire has grown to around two square kilometers - apparently caused by the burning of waste wood with a permit.

Four firefighting helicopters and 15 firefighters battled the flames, and two additional army helicopters were called out in the morning.

The Rhaetian Railway suspended train services between Tirano and Poschiavo probably until 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Show more

A fire got out of control in the southern Graubünden valley of Poschiavo on Tuesday and spread to a forest fire covering two square kilometers. Four fire-fighting helicopters were deployed and rail traffic between Poschiavo and Tirano was suspended.

The fire in the municipality of Brusio was apparently caused by the burning of waste wood. The local company had a permit to do so, as the mayor of Brusio, Pietro Della Cà, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The incident was first reported by the online portal "Il Grigione Italiano".

The fire broke out in the Campascio area on the left side of the valley and then spread towards Viano. As the cantonal police explained on request, the forest fire was around two square kilometers in size.

In the evening, 15 firefighters from Brusio were deployed. Four fire-fighting helicopters were used in an attempt to prevent the flames from spreading further and to protect the residential areas. According to Della Cà, two more helicopters from the army will join them early Wednesday morning.

At 3.40 pm, the Rhaetian Railway suspended services between Tirano and Poschiavo. According to the transport company, the restriction is expected to last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.