Several streets in Bad Zurzach AG are cordoned off. Leserreporter blue News

Several streets in Bad Zurzach AG are currently cordoned off and the police are on site. The reason is a suspicious letter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major police operation is underway in Bad Zurzach AG on Monday.

According to the police, a suspicious letter has been found in the municipality's letterbox. Show more

A major police operation is underway in Bad Zurzach AG on Monday. This was reported to blue News by a reader reporter. The emergency services had cordoned off several streets. The area around the town hall was particularly affected.

At the request of blue News, the Aargau cantonal police confirmed the operation. A suspicious letter had been found in the commune's letterbox, which is why the police had been informed. Specialists are now investigating the letter. Roads have also been closed as a precautionary measure.

According to the cantonal police, there is currently no immediate danger to the population.

When asked by Radio Argovia, Bernhard Graser, media spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police, said that the operation should be completed this afternoon.

A robot is assisting the emergency services with the investigation of the suspicious envelope. CH Media / Züri Today

According to Graser, the suspicious envelope is now being examined by specialists on site. A special robot is also being used. The building has not been evacuated for the time being. According to spokesman Graser, the operation should be completed this afternoon. He was not yet able to provide any further details, as Züri Today reports.

As Marion Marty, deputy municipal clerk of Zurzach, told Tele M1, apprentices discovered the envelope in the letterbox of the municipal administration on Monday. The foil-wrapped cardboard envelope was addressed to the Aargau cantonal police.

That's why "we took a photo of it and sent it to the police to discuss how to proceed." The emergency services were then deployed. They kept the administrative staff up to date at all times. Operations were not disrupted by the operation. "There was no danger to employees at any time," says Marty.