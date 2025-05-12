The police are on duty sda

A major police operation is currently underway in Winterthur. The police building on Obermühlestrasse is closed.

Sven Ziegler

A suspicious object was found under a car in Winterthur.

The police cordoned off the area around Obermühlestrasse.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute are on site to investigate. Show more

A possible security incident triggered a large-scale operation by the city police in Winterthur on Monday: a woman reported a suspicious object under a parked car on Obermühlestrasse. The police responded immediately - and cordoned off the affected area.

The nearby police building and the main building of Schutz & Intervention Winterthur at Zeughausstrasse 60 were also temporarily closed for security reasons. Access to the buildings is currently not possible. A nearby school was also evacuated, according to the city police.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute were called in to investigate the object in more detail. An explosives robot is also being used. Investigations and safety clarifications are ongoing - it is still unclear whether the object is dangerous or not.

The police are urging the public to avoid the area and to follow the instructions of the emergency services. Further information will follow as soon as the situation has been clarified.